Michigan

Man sues Olive Garden alleging a rat's foot was in his minestrone soup

Thomas Howie said he felt a sharp object hooked in his cheek as he ate soup in a Michigan Olive Garden restaurant. Olive Garden denies the allegations.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Michigan man is suing Olive Garden, alleging that he found a rat’s foot in a bite of minestrone soup.

According to the complaint, filed Friday in Macomb County against the restaurant and an LLC in Michigan called Olive Garden Holdings, Thomas Howie went out to dinner with friends in March at a restaurant in Warren, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

Howie, who lives in nearby Oakland County, ordered minestrone soup, according to the lawsuit, then felt a stabbing pain from a sharp object that hooked in his cheek as he tried to swallow a spoonful.

When he spat the food into a napkin, the complaint says, he saw a hairy, clawed rodent foot, which prompted him to vomit. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The suit alleges that an Olive Garden employee denied that a rat’s foot could have been in the soup and commented, “That’s funny. We don’t even put meat in minestrone.”

An Olive Garden spokesperson told NBC News the company has “no reason to believe there is any validity to this claim.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

MichigannewsRestaurants
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us