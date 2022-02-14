11 Injured in Stabbing Spree by Man Riding BMX Bike, New Mexico Police Say

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people, leaving two critically injured at multiple locations in the city, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing downtown around 11:15 a.m. MT Sunday. A man suffered a laceration to his hand and was treated at a local hospital, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement. Police said the suspect rode a BMX-style bike and was armed with a large knife.

About 2 miles east, near the University of New Mexico, police received another call about a person who was stabbed in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

A third stabbing occurred in front of an apartment building around 1 p.m., police said, and a fourth incident was reported nearby in which a man was stabbed in the neck.

Police said another call came about a suspect attempting to stab customers at a convenience store. Officers arrived and found "multiple stabbing victims," the statement said. Additional calls came in about two more stabbings.

The victims were taken to several hospitals and are all in stable condition. Two victims were critically injured and some were treated and released, police said.

Police told NBC affiliate KOB that they believe the man chose victims at random. Police had not confirmed Sunday evening that the initial scene is connected to the suspect, but they believe it is, according to KOB.

The man arrested was not identified on Sunday.