Man Tries to Breach Cockpit Before Jumping Out of Aircraft at LAX

A man tried to breach the cockpit of a United Express flight Friday night and after being unsuccessful, he opened the cabin door and fled the aircraft via the emergency slide at LAX, according to officials.

In a statement from SkyWest, they confirmed that no one onboard the aircraft was injured, and that the aircraft was able to taxi back to the gate area.

The incident occurred about 7:10 p.m. and that the man who exited the aircraft was treated for injuries and transported to the hospital.

The Los Angeles Airport Police and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded immediately and apprehended the passenger on the taxiway.

Airport police and the FBI were investigating the matter as a possible hijacking attempt. No further details were released.

The incident marks the second security breach at LAX this week. A man was taken into custody Thursday after driving his car through a fence and onto a runway, leading police on a brief pursuit.

This comes after a spike of reports involving unruly passengers aboard flights.

This story previously attributed information to LAX instead of FAA officials. The story has been corrected.