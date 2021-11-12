New Jersey

Man Dies in NJ Plane Crash One Month After Traveling to Space

NS-18 crew member, Medidata Solutions Co-Founder, Glen de Vries, attends a press conference at the New Shepard rocket landing pad on October 13, 2021, in the West Texas region
Getty Images

One of two men killed in Thursday's plane crash in a wooden area of New Jersey had traveled to space less than a month ago aboard a Blue Origin flight with William Shatner.

New Jersey State Police said 49-year-old Glen de Vries, of New York, and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer, of New Jersey, died when a small plane crashed shortly before 3 p.m. in Sussex County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The plane departed from Essex County Airport in Caldwell and was headed to Sussex Airport when the Federal Aviation Administration alerted public safety agencies to look for the missing plane, according to the agency.

State Troopers responded to a call at 2:50 p.m. of an aircraft crash near Hampton Township, said Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine airplane was discovered in a wooded area, according to the FAA.

De Vries founded Medidata Solutions, a tech company, and was a trustee at Carnegie Mellon University. He traveled Oct. 13 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, spending more than 10 minutes in space after launching along with Shatner and others.

It was Blue Origin’s second scheduled passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Bezos used for his own launch three months earlier. 

Fischer owned Fischer Aviation, a family-run flight school, and was its head instructor, according to public reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyplane crashBlue OriginSUSSEX COUNTY
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us