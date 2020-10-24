Man Who Survived New Haven Crash Reunited With First Responders

A man who survived a crash in New Haven earlier this year was reunited with the first responders who helped save him last week.

Back in May, Thomas Mattesen was driving a semi-trailer truck when he was involved in a crash, authorities said.

Police said the crash happened on May 9, 2020, at the intersection of Foxon Boulevard (Route 80) and Middletown Avenue.

Mattesen sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash, investigators said. Officers, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene and said they worked together to save Mattesen and help the other people involved in the crash.

Mattesen was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remained in critical condition for several weeks, police said. He has since been released from the hospital.

According to authorities, Mattesen's family reached out to New Haven Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team and asked to meet and thank all of the first responders who cared for Mattesen and investigated the incident.

Last Thursday, Mattesen met with the first responders and thanked them. At headquarters, police said Mr. and Mrs. Mattesen were able to trade stories about the accident and recovery and thank those who helped him.

"It is rare that members of the Accident Reconstruction Team and responding medical personnel are able to meet with the occupant of such a violent crash and see firsthand a recovery such as Mattesen's," New Haven police said in part in a statement.

Mattesen is continuing to recover at home.