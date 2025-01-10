Mandy Moore slams critics after sharing fundraiser for relatives

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mandy Moore is doing whatever she can for her family — including clapping back at the haters.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

After her relatives lost their home in the devastating Los Angeles fires, the "This Is Us" actress shared her in-laws’ situation on social media along with a fundraiser to help get them back on their feet. And when critics began to question whether or not she was providing them financial support herself, she did not hesitate to clap back.

“People questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic,” Moore wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“Kindly F OFF,” she added, “no one is forcing you to do anything.”

READ: Los Angeles fires: Mandy Moore "numb" after seeing her neighborhood burn down

And though the 40-year-old and her husband Taylor Goldsmith — who share kids Gus Harrison, 3, Ozzie Bennett, 2, and Louise Everett, 3 months — were suffering tragic loss themselves, they focused their energy on directing support to their loved ones.

“Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff and Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire,” the "Tangled" star explained. “With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever.”

But even so, the "Walk to Remember" actress was gutted after the Eaton fire destroyed her neighborhood — including her family’s home among other spots they held dear to their hearts.

“I love you, Altadena,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Wednesday showing footage of local buildings on fire. “Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets.”

“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family,” she continued. “My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too.”

Despite the tragedies that have been blazing through Southern California, Moore continued to spread hope that her and her community would get through this difficult time together.

“Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together,” she added. “Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.”

As deadly wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, many have lost their homes in the blaze, including a growing number of celebrities. Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Cameron Mathison, Adam Brody and more have sadly lost their homes in the tragic fires.