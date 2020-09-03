unemployment

Many More Likely Sought Jobless Aid as Layoffs Remain High

While the auto and housing industries have made gains, companies across the spectrum are struggling to survive despite government aid and are still cutting jobs

By Paul Wiseman

In this Jan. 4, 2019, file photo, a "now hiring" sign hangs on the door of a Staples store in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File

The U.S. government will provide its latest picture Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace of around 1 million since the pandemic erupted nearly six months ago even as some sectors of the economy have been rebounding.

The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has stalled near a level that exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before the virus triggered a recession early this year.

While the auto and housing industries have made gains, companies across the spectrum — from small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues — are struggling to survive despite government aid and are still cutting jobs.

The most recent layoffs follow the expiration of a $600 weekly federal check that supplied critical support for the unemployed. The Trump administration is providing a $300-a-week benefit to replace it, though some of the unemployed won't qualify.

