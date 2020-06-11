jobs

1.54M Sought US Jobless Aid Last Week

This May 7, 2020, image shows an electronic highway message board in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, that encourages people to donate to food banks.
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

About 1.54 million people filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Layoffs have left millions unemployed but the pace has markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some workers.

The pace of job cuts has declined in the nearly three months since the coronavirus struck hard, forcing business closures and sending the economy into recession. The dwindling pace of jobless claims suggests that the devastation in the job market has bottomed out. Still, by historical standards the number of weekly applications remains high.

On Friday, the government surprisingly reported that the economy gained 2.5 million jobs in May and that the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. Reopened businesses appeared to have recalled some laid-off workers faster than predicted.

But many analysts expect hiring to slow with much of the economy still shut down and consumers still wary of traveling, shopping, eating out or attending large events.

Associated Press

