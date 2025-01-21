Wildfires

Map: Where fires are burning in San Diego County

Here are the wildfires that are burning in San Diego County as of Tuesday.

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

California firefighters often say there is no longer a "fire season" and the threat of a wildfire sparking and spreading quickly is year-round.

But there is a heightened awareness of wildfires in the dry fall and winter seasons -- when some of the most devastating wildfires have occurred -- as Santa Anas bring dry winds to the region that can quickly fuel a spark.

Here is a look at which wildfires are burning in San Diego County as of Jan. 21, 2025:

Mission Valley fire

A brush fire started around 12:30 p.m. local time Tuesday near the Fashion Valley Mall in Mission Valley. It was put out at 15 to 20 acres. At least one apartment was damaged in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Lilac Fire

The fire started Tuesday near Old Hwy 395 and Lilac Road in Bonsall around 1:20 a.m. The fire scorched 85 acres and was 90% contained Tuesday night.

The cause is under investigation.

Pala Fire

The fire started Tuesday near Old Hwy 395 and Canonita Drive in Fallbrook. It grew to 17 acres before crews got a handle on the blaze.

The cause is under investigation.

Poway Fire

A brush fire started around 1:20 p.m. Monday along Pomerado Road. It quickly grew to 3 acres and threatened homes before it was halted by crews.

