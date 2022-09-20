Maple Harvest Granola Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
Yields approx 6 cups
- 2 1/2 cups old fashioned oats
- 1 cup wheat germ
- 1/4 cup flax seed, ground is nice
- 1/2 cup shaved coconut, unsweetened
- 1/3 cup sunflower seeds, raw & unsalted
- 1/2 cup pecans, coarsely chopped raw & unsalted
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds, raw & unsalted
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp salt
- 3/4 cup pure olive oil or coconut oil
- 3/4 cup maple syrup, grade B is so great if you can find it
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the oven to 350* and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the old-fashioned oats, wheat germ, flax seed, coconut, sunflower seeds, pecans, almonds, cinnamon, and salt. Stir until evenly combined.
- In a medium bowl, combine the pure olive oil and maple syrup. I like to mix these in a 4-cup Pyrex measuring pitcher, great for measuring liquids and a clean pour. Whisk with a small whisk or fork until emulsified (thick and combined).
- Pour maple syrup mixture on top of the oat mixture. Stir well, until oats are wet and evenly coated. Spread evenly across the rimmed baking sheet and bake for 30- 35 minutes until evenly toasted, stirring every 10 minutes.
- Allow to cool completely, about 1 hour, before adding cranberries. Toss to combine and store in an airtight container for 1-2 weeks.