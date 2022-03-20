Norway

Marine Corps Identifies 4 Killed in NATO Exercise Crash

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area

A US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft lands during a joint exercise with Japanese Self Defense Forces members at the Higashifuji training area in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture on March 15, 2022.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol; Zelenskyy Seeks Help From Israel

US Census 10 hours ago

Changes to US Census Being Considered After Minority Undercounts

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NorwayMarine Corps
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us