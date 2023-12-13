A U.S. Marine was killed when an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) crashed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Tuesday night, the U.S. Marine Corps said Wednesday.

The Marine was one of 15 servicemembers on board the tactical vehicle that rolled over amid "a ground movement during training" around 6 p.m., the USMC said.

The 14 others were transported to various hospitals, including Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton with unknown injuries, the USMC said.

The identity of the Marine was not released so that family could be notified. USMC identified the servicemember solely as a member of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The identities of all others involved were also withheld.

The USMC said the incident was under investigation but did not elaborate further.

The ACV's have been involved in several training accidents and problems since their rollout in 2020. In 2021, a pause was ordered on their amphibious use due to problems with the vehicle's towing mechanism. Then, mishaps with two vehicles in July 2022 led Lt. Gen David Furness to pause all, "waterborne ACV operations" for an investigation. The halt was lifted for all of 22 days before being reinstated following another mishap.

The pause ordered by Furness only included waterborne training, therefore allowing ACV's to continue training on land.

The ACV's were introduced to replace the decades-old Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV). The move came months after nine servicemembers died when their Amphibious Assault Vehicle sank during training.