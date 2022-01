Two Marines were killed Wednesday in an accident outside Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, after a military vehicle rolled over.

The seven-ton truck was carrying members of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, which is headquartered at Camp LeJeune, the unit confirmed in a tweet.

Two people died in the crash and two others were flown by helicopter to area hospitals, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A total of 19 people were in the truck at the time of the crash.

