Market Basket Says an Imposter Facebook Account is Sending Friend Requests to Customers

Market Basket is warning customers about an apparent Facebook scam the company says is aimed at gaining their personal information.

The company took to its official Facebook account on Monday to warn that an imposter was masquerading as Market Basket and sending friend requests to users on the social media platform.

According to the store, the imposter was contacting people and asking for their personal information, saying it was for the company's "Drink Up, Work Out" giveaway.

Market Basket does not send friend requests to customers, nor does it request payment information online, the New England supermarket chain said.

“The safety and privacy of our customers is very important to us and we are working diligently to address this concern,” the company said.

The company said customers should beware of friend requests or requests for information from accounts imitating the official Market Basket account.