Maryland Police Stop Child With COVID From Boarding Flight to Puerto Rico

A mother and son were stopped from boarding a flight in Baltimore, Maryland, over the Thanksgiving holiday after authorities learned that the child had tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reports.

The Wicomico County Health Department contacted the Maryland State Police around 3 p.m. on Nov. 24 to alert them of the boy's positive test and said they had information that the mother and son were traveling to Puerto Rico and they could not be reached, Sgt. Travis Nelson said.

Within 15 minutes, state police were able to obtain a legal isolation and quarantine order so that officers could stop the family from boarding the plane.

Airport police were able to find the family at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport and gave the son orders to isolate at home and told the mother to quarantine because of direct exposure. Authorities don't believe the mother knew that her son had tested positive for the coronavirus.

