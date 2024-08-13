Maryland

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, former House Democratic leader, is recovering from mild stroke

Hoyer had a “mild ischemic stroke,” according to a spokesperson

By The Associated Press

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., speaks at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., listens at left.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the former House Democratic leader, is recovering after experiencing a mild stroke Sunday night, his office said.

Hoyer's spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said in a statement that Hoyer, 85, had a “mild ischemic stroke” and sought medical help.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hoyer responded well to treatment and has not had any lasting symptoms from the stroke, according to Mulkerrin.

He is planning to go back to his normal schedule next week.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Hoyer, who has represented a Maryland district since 1981, held the No. 2 spot in House Democratic leadership for over a decade before stepping down in 2022 to make way for a new generation of leaders.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maryland
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us