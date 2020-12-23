Maryland

Watch: Teachers Sing Hilarious '12 Days of Zoom Class' Christmas Carol

Classic carol "The Twelve Days of Christmas" goes on forever, and so did 2020

By NBC Washington Staff

A Christmas carol reimagined by teachers at a Maryland school seems to perfectly capture one of 2020’s biggest struggles: virtual learning.

Educators from Gaithersburg Middle School created a parody song called “The 12 Days of Zoom Class.”

Holiday classic "The Twelve Days of Christmas" always seems like it goes on forever. And so did 2020 — especially for teachers who have become too familiar with the many hiccups and tech problems possible during online learning.

Ernie Padilla shared this fun video with News4, saying he thinks it turned out well.

To all the educators out there: Thank you, and we hope you have a relaxing holiday break.

