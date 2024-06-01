Maine Turnpike

Mass. man dead after being struck by tractor-trailer in Maine

Authorities say that he got off his car after crashing and into the Turnpike, where he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A Massachusetts man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Maine early Saturday morning.

Maine State Police say 36-year-old Chhoeunly Phoeung was driving southbound on the Maine Turnpike when he left the road and crash into several objects at the entrance to the State Police weigh station in Kittery, Maine.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Authorities say that he got off his car after crashing and into the Turnpike, where he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Maine Turnpike
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us