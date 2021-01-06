Massachusetts State Lottery

Mass. Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Soar Past $400 Million

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached $490 million and $410 million respectively

After no winners were picked on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively, the jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball have surpassed the $400 million mark.

The winnings for Mega Millions, which is at $490 million, is estimated to cash in at $372.3 million. The winning numbers on Tuesday were 20, 43, 51, 55 and 57, while the Mega Ball was 4. Its drawing closes at 10:45 p.m. Friday.

The Powerball's prize, which currently is sitting at $410 million, is estimated to cash in at $316.4 million. The winning numbers on Saturday were 3, 4, 11, 41 and 67, while the Powerball was 5. The drawing will close at 9:50 p.m. tonight.

