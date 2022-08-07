gun violence

Mass Shooting Leaves at Least 9 Injured in Downtown Cincinnati

Two more people were shot in a separate incident in the city's Cincinnati’s Central Business District, police said

By Joe Studley and Mithil Aggarwal | NBC News

Working police lights
Getty Images

At least 9 people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

As the suspect was actively shooting, one officer discharged a shot, Lt. Colonel Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department told a news conference. It was unknown if the bullet struck the suspect, he added.

The suspect then "fled the scene," he said, adding that nobody was currently in custody.

None of the victims were “in critical condition and most of those injuries are lower extremity injuries,” he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceshootingmass shootingCINCINNATI
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us