Rhode Island

Overnight Fire Damages Large Portion of Hotel in Newport, RI

Two firefighters were injured battling the flames, but all of the guests made it out safely

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A section of a hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, was destroyed in a fire Monday night.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. at the Wayfinder Hotel on Admiral Kalbfus Road, according to WJAR-TV. Nearly 100 firefighters helped battle the large blaze.

Photos showed walls of flame erupting from the roof, and a large portion of the building appeared to have been destroyed.

Two firefighters were injured battling the flames, fire officials told The Newport Daily News. All guests of the 197-room hotel made it out safely.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It seemed like they had it under control, and then the roof caved in and the flames just came out," witness Rachel Clair told WJAR. "It's pretty scary."

Courtesy: WJAR-TV

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More Rhode Island stories

Tuskegee Airmen 22 hours ago

WATCH: Patriots Give RI Tuskegee Airman a No. 100 Jersey for 100th Birthday

Rhode Island May 15

Rhode Island K-9 Featured in Netflix's ‘Rescued by Ruby' Euthanized

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandNewportWayfinder Hotel
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us