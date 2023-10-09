Mast snaps aboard historic Maine schooner, killing 1 and injuring 3

The top portion of a mast snapped toppled on a historic excursion vessel, killing one person and injuring others aboard the Grace Bailey schooner off the coast of Maine, officials said Monday.

One person died from injuries and three people were transported to hospitals on Monday, the Rockland Fire Department said. A helicopter transported one of the three injured, while the other two were transported via ambulances, fire officials said.

Images posted online showed the vessel with its main mast splintered.

The Grace Bailey is part of the state's so-called windjammer fleet, a collection of historic sailing vessels that take people on excursions up and down the coast. According to the Portland Press Herald, the schooner is partly owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson, star of shows like "The Good Place" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

The Grace Bailey is 118 feet long and can carry 29 passengers, according to an official website. It was built in Long Island, New York, in 1882.