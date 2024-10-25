A multistate McDonald's E. coli outbreak potentially linked to slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders has expanded to even more states with additional people sickened, an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

According to the CDC, the outbreak now includes 13 states, up from the previous amount of 10. As many as 75 people have been sickened, up from the original reported number of 49.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10, the CDC said, in people ranging in age from 18 to 88 years old. Of those sickened, 22 people have been hospitalized and two developed a serious condition that can cause kidney failure, the CDC said. One person, an older adult from Colorado, died after eating the contaminated food, the CDC said.

The CDC also warned that the "true" number of sick people in the outbreak is likely higher, and may not be limited to states with known illnesses.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Which states have McDonald's E. coli outbreaks?

The latest map from the CDC shows 75 people sickened in 13 states, with the majority located in Colorado. Originally, only 10 states were part of the outbreak.

Here's the latest list of states where people tested positive for E. coli after consuming McDonald's food:

Oregon: 1

Washington: 1

Montana: 13

Wyoming: 4

Utah: 5

Colorado: 26

New Mexico: 5

Nebraska: 11

Kansas: 1

Iowa: 1

Missouri: 4

Wisconsin: 1

Michigan: 2

Which menu item is the E. Coli outbreak linked to?

Most of those sickened reported eating Quarter Pounders served at McDonald's, the CDC said. The Chicago-based chain has since pulled the item from menus in as many as 12 states as investigators initially said the illnesses could be tied to either the beef patties or fresh, slivered onions sold on the sandwich.

A later update from the CDC said that early information from the Food and Drug Administration indicates that onions "may be the source of this outbreak."

A McDonald's spokesperson on Wednesday said the raw onions in question were sourced from a single supplier and processed at a single facility. They are sliced and packaged at the facility as raw vegetables in individual bags and then distributed to restaurants.

On Thursday, the FDA said it was investigating whether Taylor Farms, a supplier for McDonald's, was the possible source of E. Coli, as distributor U.S. Foods issued a recall of four raw onion products out of an abundance of caution because of "potential E. coli contamination," NBC News reported.

Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC subsequently pulled onions from select restaurants, according to a spokesperson for Yum! Brands.

"As we continue to monitor the recently reported E. coli outbreak, and out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively removed fresh onions from select Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants," a Yum! Brands spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. "We will continue following supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food."

In a Thursday statement sent to TODAY.com, a Burger King spokesperson said, "We have reviewed our restaurant supply given recent announcements. There is no crossover with McDonald's for the vast majority of our onion facilities."

But the spokesperson added, "About 5% of our restaurants do receive onions distributed from the Taylor Farms Colorado facility."

Burger King said that its restaurant "only uses whole, fresh onions" and that employees cut, peel, wash and slice them daily.

"Despite no contact from health authorities and no indications of illness, we proactively asked our 5% of restaurants who received whole onions distributed by this facility to dispose of them immediately two days ago and we are in the process of restocking them from other facilities," the statement concluded.

CNBC reported there have been several past reported cases of E. coli at McDonald's restaurants. In 2022, at least six children developed symptoms consistent with E. coli poisoning after eating McDonald's' Chicken McNuggets Happy Meals in Ashland, Alabama. Four of the six children were admitted to a hospital after experiencing severe adverse effects.

Man files lawsuit against McDonald's after being sickened

According to a Thursday press release, a lawsuit was filed in Cook County by national food safety law firm Ron Simon & Associates on behalf of the plaintiff, Colorado resident Eric Stelly, who was sickened after eating at his local McDonald's.

The lawsuit claims to be first suit filed against the fast food giant in relation to the outbreak.

According to the release, Stelly purchased and consumed food on Oct. 4 from a nearby McDonald's, located at 2912 W. 10th St., in Greely, Colorado. Two days later, Stelly began experiencing E. Coli symptoms, including nausea, stomach cramps, dehydration and bloody diarrhea.

On Oct. 8, Stelly sought medical attention at a nearby hospital, the release said, and tested positive for E. coli. According to the release, Stelly is still recovering from his E. Coli illness.

"The McDonald's E. coli outbreak will be one of the most significant food poisoning outbreaks this year," a statement from Simon said in the release. "Through this lawsuit and others, we will make sure that all of the victims are fully compensated for their losses, that their voices are heard, and that McDonald's and its suppliers permanently fix the health violations that caused the food to become contaminated with E. coli."

Stelly is one of at least 11 victims represented by the law firm in the outbreak, the release said.

NBC Chicago has reached out to McDonald's for comment regarding the lawsuit.

Read McDonald's latest statement

McDonald's released a statement about the outbreak Tuesday. Joe Erlinger, McDonald's president, will be live on the TODAY show beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update.

The full statement McDonald's released can be found below.

"Across the McDonald’s System, serving customers safely in every single restaurant, each and every day, is our top priority and something we’ll never compromise on.

It is why we are taking swift and decisive action following an E. Coli outbreak in certain states. The initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers. As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are also temporarily removing the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the impacted area, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. We take food safety extremely seriously and it’s the right thing to do. Impacted restaurants are receiving a stock recovery notice today and should reach out to their field supply chain manager or distribution center with any questions.

We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks (timing will vary by local market). In the meantime, all other menu items, including other beef products (including the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger) are unaffected and available. We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu."

Symptoms to watch for

The CDC urged anyone who experiences E. coli symptoms after eating at McDonald's to call their healthcare provider.

According to the CDC, most people infected with E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms typically appear within three to four days of ingesting the bacteria, and most people recover between five and seven days.

Symptoms include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Some people may also develop serious kidney problems known as hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which requires hospitalization. The CDC noted that at least one child experienced that symptom in connection with this outbreak.

What is E. coli?

According to the Mayo Clinic, E. coli stands for Escherichia coli, a bacteria that normally lives "in the intestines of healthy people and animals."

"Most types of E. coli are harmless or cause relatively brief diarrhea. But a few strains ... can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting," the clinic reported.

People can be exposed to the bacteria from contaminated water or food, particularly raw vegetables or undercooked ground beef.