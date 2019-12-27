McDonald's

McDonald’s Employees Saved Woman Who Mouthed ‘Help Me’ in Drive-Thru

The woman asked an employee to call 911

Employees at a McDonald's in Lodi, Calif., called police after a woman asked them to hide her and later mouthed "help me."
San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

A California woman who authorities believe was in danger of abuse got help from an unlikely source on Christmas Eve.

Employees at a McDonald's restaurant in Lodi intervened and called 911 after the woman, whose identity has not been released, indicated she was in danger, according to a Facebook post from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman entered the McDonald's, where she asked an employee at the counter to hide her and to call 911, giving the person the license plate number of the vehicle she was driving.

