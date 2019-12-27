McDonald’s Employees Saved Woman Who Mouthed ‘Help Me’ in Drive-Thru

A California woman who authorities believe was in danger of abuse got help from an unlikely source on Christmas Eve.

Employees at a McDonald's restaurant in Lodi intervened and called 911 after the woman, whose identity has not been released, indicated she was in danger, according to a Facebook post from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman entered the McDonald's, where she asked an employee at the counter to hide her and to call 911, giving the person the license plate number of the vehicle she was driving.

To get the full story, go to NBC News.