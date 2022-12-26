lottery

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $565 Million

The jackpot was last won on October 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $565 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

The record Mega Millions prize is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018.

The increase ahead of Friday night’s 11 p.m. ET drawing makes the jackpot the sixth-largest in the game's history.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $565 million prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $293.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

U.S. & World

In Memoriam 9 mins ago

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dead at Age 45

California 39 mins ago

California Teen Gave Out Fake Parking Tickets Hoping to Collect Real Fine Money, Police Say

Forty-five states plus Washington, D.C., participate in the Mega Millions drawings. Find out which state has hit the jackpot the most and what numbers seem to come up most often.

This article tagged under:

lottery
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us