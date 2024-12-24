Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1 billion ahead of Christmas Eve drawing

The jackpot has been growing for more than three months.

By NBC staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It could be a very Merry Christmas indeed for a lucky lottery player.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion -- yup, billion with a "B" -- after another drawing without a big winner Friday night.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The next drawing is set to happen at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

The jackpot, which would rank as the seventh-largest Mega Millions lottery prize ever, has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 303 million of winning the top prize. The last time someone hit the jackpot was on Sept. 10 after a player in Texas won $800 million.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The $1 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for the next drawing Tuesday night would be an estimated $448.8 million.

The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.

U.S. & World

Bill Clinton 2 hours ago

Bill Clinton discharged from hospital, being treated for flu

Space Exploration 3 hours ago

Stranded NASA astronauts' Christmas photo is raising a major question

Mega Millions by the numbers

Forty-five states plus Washington, D.C., participate in the Mega Millions drawings. Find out which state has hit the jackpot the most and what numbers seem to come up most often.

This article tagged under:

LotteryMega millions
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us