Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $432 Million for Tuesday Night's Drawing

Are you feeling lucky?

The Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to an estimated $432 million jackpot for Tuesday's night's drawing at 11 p.m. ET.

The $432 million prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Tuesday's drawing would be $329.7 million.

The jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won on Sept. 15. However, there have been more than 17.3 million winning tickets sold at all prize levels, including 23 worth $1 million or more.

Should someone match all six numbers Tuesday night, they would win the tenth largest prize in Mega Millions history, and the largest since June 2019.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won five times in 2020, with winners in Arizona, Wisconsin, California, and two in New Jersey taking home prizes.

The odds of winning are a miserable one in 302.5 million.