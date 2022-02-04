Morgan Stevens

‘Melrose Place' Actor Morgan Stevens Dead at 70 From Heart Disease

The television actor died at his home on Jan. 26 at the age of 70.

Morgan Stevens as David Reardon in "Fame." Stevens, who was known for playing Reardon and as Nick Diamond in "Melrose Place," has died at the age of 70.
Morgan Stevens, who rose to fame on shows such as "Melrose Place" and "Fame," died in his Hollywood home of natural causes on Jan. 26. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the cause was arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

TMZ first reported last week that Stevens was found dead after a neighbor called authorities for a wellness check on the actor. According to the outlet, he was found in his kitchen where there were no signs of foul play.

Arteriosclerosis "occurs when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from your heart to the rest of your body (arteries) become thick and stiff," according to the Mayo Clinic, which can restrict blood flow.

Stevens was born Oct. 16, 1951 and played a variety of roles throughout his career, including David Reardon for two seasons of "Fame," Jack Gardner on "A Year in the Life" and Nick Diamond on "Melrose Place." He went on to make several guest television appearances throughout his career.

His career briefly halted in 1989 when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He claimed he was beaten severely while in custody and later sued the Los Angeles Police Department for police brutality. A settlement was reached without going to trial.

In 1999, he played principal Max Hanson on an episode of "Walker, Texas Ranger," which was Stevens' final television appearance.

