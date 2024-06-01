Memorial grows for fallen state trooper in Southington, Conn.

A memorial for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier continues to grow outside of the Della Vecchia Funeral Home in Southington.

Dozens of bouquets, balloons, and other tributes surround a state police cruiser. At the center is a picture of TFC Pelletier in uniform, smiling.

The tragedy weighing heavy on the hearts of first responders and those who know people in law enforcement.

"Quite a few police officers I've known over the years have been killed or died in the line of duty, and it's tough," said Plainville police officer Shane Dufresne.

It was an emotional sight for Dufresne, a police officer of 26 years. After retiring from the Waterbury Police Department, Dufresne became a police officer in Plainville, where he currently works.

While he didn't know TFC Pelletier personally, he says he wanted to pay his respects. He brought flowers and a Plainville police patch to place on the cruiser.

"It's just to let him know that his family members from agencies around the state are thinking of him, and we're remembering him," said Dufresne.

People visited the memorial throughout the day on Saturday, including those who worked with TFC Petellier, other first responders, and community members.

"I'm part of a police family. My dad was a police officer," said Marilyn Lorusso, of Southington. "It reminds me of when my dad got shot when I was 10 years old, we almost lost him in the line of duty."

In Hartford, bunting hangs over signs and doorways at Connecticut State Police Troop H, where TFC Pelletier was assigned.

"There's just something about the job. None of us took this job to be a hero. We do just like having an impact on our community and helping people as much as we can," said Dufresne.