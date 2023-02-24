A man made a unique discovery while at a Pennsylvania state park recently – one that dates back 50 years.

When Joe Fresetta spotted a bottle on the ground at Fowlers Hollow State Park in Pennsylvania's Perry County, he assumed it was trash, he told NBC affiliate WGAL8 News.

He found a message in a bottle containing several faded pieces of paper, one dated Aug. 31, 1973.

“I could see some lettering inside,” Fresetta said. “I thought well people don't write on their trash, so maybe there's something there."

Fresetta and his wife Marci Mowery carefully pulled out the pieces of paper.

One was a 50-year-old campground receipt for $6 written to Bernard Moore of York. The other, a paper plate.

Four different people wrote about their experience in the park.

According to the note, the Moore family stayed at campsite no. 11, they also added that their neighbors were a bit loud during their stay.

“It brought back memories for me of my camping in a state park,” Mowery said.

The couple shared their find on social media.

“Hopefully we can connect up with the family that left this message and return it to them, that would be awesome,” Fresetta said.

If you think you know the Moore family who may have left the note in 1973, you can call NBC affiliate WGAL News 8 at 800-TIP-WGAL (800-847-9425) or email news8@wgal.com.

