Metal Detector to Be Installed at Virginia School Where 6-Year-Old Shot Teacher

When students return to the Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot a first-grade teacher, the campus will be outfitted with a metal detector.

The Newport News Public Schools district announced Thursday that a detector will be installed at Richneck Elementary School, where Abigail Zwerner was shot as she was teaching.

The school, which has been closed since the shooting Friday, will reopen with a metal detector, school board Chair Lisa R. Surles-Law said.

Police in Newport News, Virginia, say the shooting was not accidental.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.