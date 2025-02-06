US-Mexico Border

$19 million worth of methamphetamine seized from shipment of cucumber, jalapeños

CBP agents assigned to the cargo area of ​​the Pharr International Bridge intervened with a truck that was preparing to cross the border from Mexico.

By Telemundo 40

Customs and Border Protection agents with the Office of Field Operations (OFO) seized just over $19 million worth of methamphetamine and $144,000 worth of heroin hidden in a shipment of cucumbers and jalapeños.

The incident occurred on February 4 when CBP agents assigned to the cargo area of ​​the Pharr International Bridge intervened with a truck that was preparing to cross the border from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for an inspection during which agents found 26 packages of heroin weighing more than seven pounds and 8,206 packages of methamphetamine with a total weight of more than 2,215 pounds hidden in the cargo.

OFO seized the drugs and the vehicle, the CBP said. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) initiated a criminal investigation.

"Our CBP officers do not skip any steps when it comes to securing our border. This seizure illustrates the important work CBP does to secure our border from harmful narcotics," said Carlos Rodriguez, director of the Hidalgo-Pharr-Anzalduas Port of Entry.

US-Mexico BorderDepartment of Homeland Security
