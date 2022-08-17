food and drink

Mexican Meal Masterpiece: Slow-Cooked Pork Poblano Carnitas and A Coconut Margarita

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anna is celebrating these hot summer nights with a true Latino flare. How do Poblano Pepper Carnitas Tacos sound?

On this episode of the Chef's Pantry presented by the Hub Today, Anna Rossi starts with some generously seasoned pork smothered in a grilled pepper puree bath that all gets tossed into a slow cooker for some big flavor.

Of course, the dish wouldn't be complete without a flavorful salsa on top, and this one is sweet and spicy with its Pineapple Jalapeño base.

Finally, a Frozen Coconut Margarita to complete the Mexican masterpiece of a meal.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Watch the entire episode above to hear some of Anna's tips and tricks for making these dishes to perfection.

More from The Chef's Pantry

recipe Aug 16

Prosciutto-Wrapped Zucchini Meatball Bites Recipe, Gluten Free

Chefs Pantry Jun 23

Tarragon Chicken Salad With Marcona Almonds and Grapes

This article tagged under:

food and drinkAnna RossirecipesChefs Pantrypork
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us