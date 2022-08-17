U.S. State Department Issues Travel Warning for These States in Mexico

The U.S. Department of State has reissued a travel warning Tuesday in multiple states in Mexico, alerting American visitors to the high risk of crime and kidnappings in regions of the country.

The State Department warns travelers about cartel-related crime as well.

The travel advisory comes on the heels of a shelter-in-place alert in the Tijuana region, where cartel violence erupted last week in response to a series of arrests of drug cartel figures.

Authorities on the California-Mexico border on high-alert after a wave of violence. Fear still lingering--as a music festival in rosarito draws in thousands of tourists. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022.

Authorities on the California-Mexico border on high-alert after a wave of violence. Fear still lingering--as a music festival in rosarito draws in thousands of tourists. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mexico sent hundreds of troops to the border region after cars, buses and businesses were set on fire. Images and videos shared on social media showed the chaos and destruction.

Aside from the warnings for everyday citizens, U.S. government employees have been direct to not travel alone, or to remote areas, avoid travel between cities after dark, and urged to use dispatched cars instead of taxis.

Here is a list of Mexican states where travel is not recommended:

Do Not Travel To:

Reconsider Travel To:

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

View a travel advisory map of Mexico here.

The Department of State site recommends that if you do travel despite the warnings, you should follow these safety rules: