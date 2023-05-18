Mexico

Mexico Unveils First Non-Binary Passport on International Day Against Homophobia

Mexicans living overseas will be able to obtain the non-binary passport at its consulates and embassies in July, the ministry said. 

Mexicans applying for a new passport will be able to choose a non-binary gender identity, under a new policy that government officials have hailed as a historic victory for the LGBTQ+ community.

The non-binary passport was unveiled Wednesday during a ceremony hosted by Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in honor of International Day Against Homophobia.

"Within the framework of #DiaContraLaLGTBIfobia, we fully endorse our support for sexual diversity," Ebrard tweeted. "This represents a great leap forward for liberty and dignity for Mexicans," he added.

Jesús Baena, one of three people to receive the passport, told The Associated Press the new travel document "furthermore guarantees the free development of personality and identity."

Mexico decided to add the passport category after the country's Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that transgender people could be recognized through administrative procedures in their binary gender identity.

But it was not until February of last year that LGBTQ rights activist Fausto Martínez became the first Mexican to successfully amend their birth certificate to include the acronym "NB" referring to non-binary in the gender section.

Mexico will now join a list of 16 nations that recognize a gender other than male and female in passports.

