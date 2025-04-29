It’s no secret that sneakers tend to pile up in closets—or worse, end up in the trash. But one South Florida company is changing that narrative by transforming old kicks into global opportunities.

Sneaker Impact, a 75,000-square-foot facility in Miami where sustainability isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the foundation of the business. The mission is straightforward: keep sneakers out of landfills and give them a second life.

Founded by CEO Moe Hachem four years ago, Sneaker Impact is all about reducing environmental impact through the reuse and recycling of worn-out footwear. Every day, thousands of donated shoes arrive at the warehouse, where they’re carefully sorted based on their condition.

“Sneakers can take between 30 to 40 years to decompose,” Hachem explains. “Most of them end up in landfills. If we can find a solution to reuse and recycle, we’re creating a win-win for everyone—and for the planet.”

Shoes that are still wearable are cleaned, repaired, and shipped to communities in need across the globe. The ones that are beyond saving? They're broken down and repurposed into materials like floor mats and gym equipment.

This impact-driven mission relies on help from local and national partners. Sneaker Impact has over 2,000 collection points nationwide and offers mail-in options for those looking to donate from home.

Local groups like the Brickell Run Club and the University of Miami have joined the cause. Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Lifetime Miami Marathon, has been partnering with Sneaker Impact for three years to raise awareness.

“It’s pretty special,” Ruiz says. “Someone is doing something meaningful for the environment. And we’re seeing a growing sense of responsibility—people are thinking about what they do with their sneakers once they’re done with them.”

That effort is paying off. Ruiz notes a significant increase in donations year over year.

“We’re collecting more shoes annually than ever before," he says.

The team at Sneaker Impact says none of this would be possible without community support.

“It's been a lot of help—and we couldn’t have done it without the community,” says Hachem.

If you’re ready to recycle your sneakers and be part of the movement, visit sneakerimpact.com to learn how you can donate.