Miami Dolphins DB Xavien Howard Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Miami Dolphins defensive back Xavien Howard was arrested this weekend after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his fianceé.

Howard, 26, was charged Sunday with one count of domestic battery, according to a Davie Police arrest report.

According to the arrest report, Howard and his fianceé had an argument about a recent purchase when he allegedly grabbed her arm and pushed her against a mirrored glass wall in their home. The victim fell on the ground and had scratches and redness, according to the report.

Howard was arrested and taken to an area hospital, where he was treated due to a recent surgery, before being taken to jail. He was being held on $3,000 bond, and attorney information wasn't available.

At a brief bond court hearing Monday, Howard, who was moving with the help of crutches, refused the services of a public defender.

Howard was in his fourth season with the Dolphins after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but missed the second half of this season after being placed on injured reserve in late October with a knee injury. He had surgery on the knee earlier this month.