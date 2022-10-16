Dustin Demonte

Miami Dolphins Honor Fallen Bristol, Conn. Police Sergeant

The Miami Dolphins honored fallen Bristol police sergeant Dustin DeMonte at the game on Sunday.

In a tweet, the Miami Dolphins said DeMonte was a life-long Dolphins fan and was planning to attend Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The team also posted a photo of a Dolphins jersey with DeMonte's last name on it.

DeMonte was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol last Wednesday.

Officer Alex Hamzy was also fatally wounded at the scene.

Officer Alec Iurato was struck by gunfire and was seriously injured. He underwent surgery and is now recovering after being released from the hospital.

The funeral services for DeMonte and Hamzy are being held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Dustin DemonteMiami DolphinsBRISTOLBristol police
