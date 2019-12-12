Ellen DeGeneres

Michelle Obama, Ellen Surprise DC Elementary Students

Randle Highlands Elementary appeared on “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways”

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Michelle Obama joined forces with Ellen DeGeneres to give a Southeast Washington, D.C., elementary school a huge surprise.

Randle Highlands Elementary School was brimming with holiday spirit on "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" this week. The talk show host enlisted the former first lady to surprise students with a new basketball court, updated computers and iPads for every student.

"When I look out at all of you, I see a room full of future doctors and teachers and engineers and presidents. And I want to make sure you all have the tools you need right now to help make that happen," Obama said.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Watch Impeachment Debate: Judiciary Panel Presses Toward Historic Vote

Trump Impeachment 8 hours ago

If ‘Strike the Last Word’ Was an Impeachment Drinking Game, No One Would Survive

Dozens of kids — and teachers — in the audience screamed with joy when Obama first surprised them in a loudspeaker announcement.

Confetti cannons blasted off amid another round of excited cheers as Ellen's helpers, dressed as elves, handed kids their tablets.

"I"m so happy because I love my school and I love my teachers," one boy told the cameras.

The final episode of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC4

This article tagged under:

Ellen DeGeneresD.C.WashingtonMichelle Obama
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us