Michelle Troconis' family reacts to guilty verdict in exclusive interview

Shock and disbelief. That's what the family of Michelle Troconis is feeling after she was met with six guilty verdicts.

"Unexpectedly, completely. We were never expecting the six counts, I mean, not even one to be honest because this has been an injustice from day one for my sister," Claudia Marmol said.

On the night of the verdict in Troconis' trial, her father and sister sat down in an exclusive interview with NBC Connecticut to talk about the case.

Father Carlos Troconis and sister Claudia Marmol say they weren’t happy with the investigation.

Michelle's father said her love for Fotis Dulos put her in a vulnerable position.

"The only thing was getting in love with a man, the wrong man, in the wrong moment and the wrong place. That’s her sin," Carlos Troconis said.

“There was a lot of police involved and experts and FBI and everything, regarding and focusing on just one person instead of looking for more, other people that could be involved in this case, and they only focus on my daughter," he continued.

The family says they are left with more questions than answers.

“We still we don't know really what happened to Jennifer Dulos and even we have this verdict today and we still don’t know what happened," Carlos said.

Michelle's father said the language barrier also made conversations with investigators difficult for her.

“I remember myself, the first time I came in, when they started to talk about alibi, subpoena, all these things, I didn't know those terms," Troconis said.

And about what happened on Albany Avenue - Michelle’s family maintains dumping trash was nothing out of the ordinary for Fotis Dulos.

“I mean, any contractor, whether it's legal or not, I mean, they all do it, you know, they all go dump instead because it's three bags, it wasn't 50 bags, and that's another thing," Marmol said.

Her family said that despite Michelle's multiple attempts telling investigators she knew nothing about Jennifer's disappearance, the court of public opinion would write another narrative for her.

But her sister wants the world to know that Michelle "is an amazing mother. She would never harm any other mother. That's number one."

"My sister is a loving and amazing human being, she moved out of love," Marmol said.

Her family said they're heartbroken. Despite what the jury decided, Michelle's family said they will continue to fight for what they believe is her truth, and prove that love led her down a path she never anticipated.

In an emotional address outside court, Michelle's mother, father and sisters all said that she did not commit any of the crimes she's accused of.

"She's hanging on, and she's strong. And she will overcome all this injustice," Carlos said.