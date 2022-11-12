Michigan

Michigan Man Confesses Fatally Shooting Woman He Thought Was Cheating, Wounding Her Baby

Johnathan Ashford, 37, said the child's shooting was accidental, according to a criminal complaint.

By Tim Stelloh

A Michigan man was accused of murder and other crimes after authorities said he opened fire on a woman he believed was cheating on him, killing her and injuring her baby, officials said.

Johnathan Ashford, 37, was indicted Wednesday in the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of a woman on the Isabella Indian Reservation, part of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Nation, according to a criminal complaint filed in Michigan federal court.

The woman was identified only as R.R. in an affidavit included in the complaint.

Ashford was arrested Nov. 5 on unrelated charges, according to the affidavit. He told authorities that he shot R.R. at her home in Mt. Pleasant because he was upset that she allegedly cheated on him, the document says.

Ashford faces a possible life sentence in prison. A lawyer for Ashford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

