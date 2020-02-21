2020 election

Bloomberg Says He Will Release 3 Women From NDAs

The former mayor was hit hard in this week’s debate about the treatment of women at his company

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer/AP

Mike Bloomberg said Friday he will release three women from non-disclosure agreements they reached with his company after filing complaints about comments made by Bloomberg.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against his company over the years. Bloomberg said his company has identified “3 NDAs that we signed over the past 30-plus years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made.”

“If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release," he said.

He said that after doing "a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days" he has decided that his company "won't offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward.”

The former mayor was hit hard in this week’s debate, particularly by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, about the treatment of women at his company.

This is a developing story.

2020 electionmike bloombergDemocratic primariesNDAs
