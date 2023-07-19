New Hampshire

Former vice president Mike Pence making 3-day NH swing this week

The former vice president was scheduled to arrive in New Hampshire on Wednesday and has events scheduled through Friday

By William Reed

Mike Pence
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in New Hampshire this week and is scheduled to make public appearances throughout the state from Wednesday through Friday.

In a press release from Pence's campaign team, a schedule of events for the 2024 GOP presidential candidate includes meet and greets and various town hall meetings throughout the state.

Pence will start off his New Hampshire visit by attending a meet a greet garden party in Hudson at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Pence will attend a lunch at Goody Cole's Smokehouse in Brentwood, at 11:45 a.m. That night, he'll host a town hall meeting in Meredith at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Pence is scheduled to hold another town hall meeting in Berlin at 9 a.m. For the final leg of his visit, he'll participate in a meet and greet in North Conway at noon.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMike Pencecampaign2024 presidential election
