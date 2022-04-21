Video Shows Mike Tyson Punching Man on Plane

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was involved in an incident with another passenger on a flight awaiting takeoff Wednesday night at San Francisco International Airport, a representative for the boxing legend confirmed.

In a video provided by TMZ Sports, Tyson leaned over his seat and began hitting a man on the plane.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," Tyson's representative said in a statement Thursday.

Tyson, who attended the 4/20 celebration in San Francisco earlier in the day, boarded the JetBlue plane about 10:30 p.m. and minutes later was seen in an altercation with a man seated behind him, according to TMZ Sports, which first reported the incident.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to NBC's requests for comments.