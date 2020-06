The Trump administration does not have the authority to use military funding to pay for construction of a border wall, a federal appeals court panel ruled on Friday, NBC News reported.

In a 2-1 ruling, a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel found that diverting $2.5 billion Congress had appropriated for the military violated the Constitution and is unlawful.

The executive branch "lacked independent constitutional authority to authorize the transfer of funds," the ruling said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.