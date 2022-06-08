Imperial County

Marine Corps Aircraft Crashes in Southern California

There were no immediate details about injuries or how many people were on board

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A military aircraft based out of MCAS Miramar crashed in rural Imperial County east of San Diego Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The MV-22B Osprey belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA, at around 1:30 p.m., the Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed on their Facebook page. Military and first responders are at the scene.

A file image of an MV-22B Osprey similar to the one that reportedly crashed in Imperial County. Photo: Getty Images
No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Imperial CountyMilitaryplane crash
