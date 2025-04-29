Texas

Loose change! Millions of dimes spill onto Texas highway after semitruck crash

A crash Tuesday morning left millions of dimes scattered across the highway in Texas' Wise County and closed down southbound lanes of U.S. 287 for most of the day.

The driver of an 18-wheeler hauling freshly minted dimes veered off the roadway, overcorrected and overturned just after 5:30 a.m. near Alvord High School, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver and a passenger were transported to Medical City Decatur for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A DPS trooper told the Wise County Messenger there were 8 million dimes on the truck.

Austin Jackson/Wise County Messenger
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth helicopter Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area and saw crews using vacuums to suck up the loose change from the muddy ditch.

Street sweepers were also used to collect the shiny new dimes on the road. Texas DPS said about $80,000 worth of dimes were found on the highway.

The road will remain closed as coin collection continues; there's no estimate when the road will reopen.

