NBA Postpones Wednesday's Playoff Games After Milwaukee Bucks Boycott

The NBA announced that Wednesday's three playoff games would be postponed and rescheduled after the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the floor for a game in a reported boycott over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the NBA said in a statement.

NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

An NBA source confirmed to CNBC that players from the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game in protest of the shooting.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.

The league has not said if the game is called off, or if the Bucks would forfeit.

“Some things are bigger than basketball," Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted Wednesday. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."

Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually, everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

The Magic-Bucks contest was the first of three scheduled games on Wednesday. They were to be followed by Houston Rockets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers against the Los Angles Lakers.