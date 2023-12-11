Minneapolis neighbor accused of beating, impaling grocery clerk with golf club is charged with second-degree murder

A neighbor accused of brutally beating a Minneapolis grocery store clerk and ballet dancer before impaling him with a golf club shaft was charged Monday with second-degree murder.

Taylor Justin Schulz, 44, was charged with second-degree murder, which describes homicide with intent but not with premeditation. It can carry a sentence of 40 years behind bars.

It is not clear if he has a lawyer representing him. A lawyer who represented him in a previous case and the public defender’s officer did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Robert Howard Skafte's death was ruled a homicide; caused by "multiple penetrating and blunt force injuries," according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Skafte, 66, was a well-liked former Kansas City Ballet dancer known for his involvement in community groups and organizing a neighborhood garden project, NBC affiliate KARE of Minnesota’s Twin Cities reported.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

Your Google search history for 2023 has arrived.