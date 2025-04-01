Minnesota authorities identify plane crash victim as U.S. Bank executive

U.S. Bank vice chair Terry Dolan was the only person on board a single-engine airplane that crashed and exploded over the weekend, a Minnesota medical examiner confirmed Tuesday.

Dolan, 63, was killed when the SOCATA TBM7, which had taken off from Des Moines, Iowa, fell from the sky Saturday in Brooklyn Park, about 5 miles short of its destination at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis.

The plane crashed into a house, which burned to the ground.

One person was in the house when it was hit but was able to flee without any serious injuries, officials said.

Dolan’s time and location of death were formally listed as 12:22 p.m. at 10792 Kyle Ave. North in Brooklyn Park.

“This individual was the pilot of an airplane that crashed at the above location,” according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner report. “Cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries.”

The medical examiner, FAA and NTSB are all investigating.

